Of the 17 drivers taking part in WTCR Race of Portugal this weekend, only Gilles Magnus and Santiago Urrutia have no previous experience of the challenging street track.

Race winners in 2022, Magnus drives an Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport with Urrutia part of the three-strong Cyan Performance Lynk & Co effort.

Ad

“I’ve never raced at Vila Real and it will be only my second street race, and it's very different to Pau-Ville where we raced earlier this year,” said Urrutia. “I've done simulator work to prepare and I will try to get up to speed as fast as possible. Our competitors are very light and very fast, so we need to keep pushing hard to score good points in the races.”

WTCR Monteiro describes “floating” feeling ahead of WTCR’s Vila Real return 20 HOURS AGO

WTCR Michelisz does the WTCR maths: Nordschleife + Macau = Vila Real YESTERDAY AT 19:06