WTCR aces Vervisch and Monteiro triumphant in the Nürburgring 24 Hours

WTCR / OSCARO racers Fréderic Vervisch and Tiago Monteiro were winners in the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen, which finished earlier this afternoon.

The twice-round-the-clock event on the gruelling Nürburgring Nordschelife is ranked as one of the world’s toughest races. But Vervisch came through to take the overall victory, while Monteiro triumphed in the TCR category in a Team Castrol Honda Racing Civic Type R.



Vervisch, who scored a podium double for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport at WTCR Race of Germany, which took place ahead of the 24 hours getting underway, shared the winning Audi Sport Team Phoenix R8 LMS with Pierre Kaffer, Frank Stippler and Dries Vanthoor. Monteiro linked up with Dominik Fugel, Markus Oestreich and Cedrik Totz to take a deserving class victory.



Of the other WTCR / OSCARO racers in action, Tom Coronel finished a fine P10 overall but there was frustration for Nicky Catsburg and Augusto Farfus, who both retired.

