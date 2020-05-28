WTCR

WTCR aims for 16 races over 6 events with a 100% European calendar

The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar has been restructured for 2020 in order to deliver the maximum number of events possible during these unprecedented times.

With so many people suffering as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the priority remains to adhere to official guidelines and avoid compromising the health and safety of all, while ensuring essential workers can carry out their duties.

However, as the WTCR promoter, Eurosport Events has a duty to do all it can to maintain a calendar that’s not just credible in sporting terms, but one that is socially and economically responsible. This is necessary to help protect the jobs of all those who are reliant on the income possibilities, be they customer racing departments, event promoters, suppliers, teams, media or otherwise.

To safeguard the 2020 season, Eurosport Events has proposed to the FIA and all WTCR stakeholders a drastic plan based on a restructured 16-race calendar over six weekends.

An extremely challenging and ever-changing situation has led to a number of difficult decisions being taken. Central to this is a move to run all race weekends in Europe with the traditional four-event Asia leg unfortunately not possible in 2020.

The proposals were approved at a meeting of the FIA Touring Car Commission on 26 May and received full FIA ratification.

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup revised calendar 2020 (proposed)
It is hoped the schedule below can be achieved in accordance with all government restrictions:

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12-13 September), 2 races
WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September), 2 races
WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring,10-11 October), 3 races
WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, 17-18 October), 3 races
WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, 31 October-1 November), 3 races
WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, 14-15 November), 3 races

