WTCR all you need to know about… #6 Italy

Italy is set to host the deciding rounds of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup from 14-15 November. This is what you need to know about the birthplace of Gabriele Tarquini, the home of Adria International Raceway and pizza.

1:The three colours that make up the Italian flag signify hope (green), faith (white) and charity (red).



2:Count Francesco Baracca, a famous Italian air force pilot during World War I, inspired Ferrari’s prancing horse logo: it was painted on the side of his planes



3:The ancient city of Pompeii was buried under some six metres of volcanic ash and pumice following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.



4:Naples was the place to be around in 1860 as that’s when pizza was invented, one of Italy’s most famous exports.



5:The eating of pasta is not without its rules. For example, Italians never eat pasta with a spoon, with chicken an ingredient or with ketchup.



6:Italy’s list of famous folk is endless and includes Marco Polo, Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.



7:Gelato isn’t just ice cream, it’s lower-fat ice cream, served at a warmer temperature and with less air in it.



8:Italy staged the first ever FIA World Touring Car Championship race at Monza back in 1987. And when the series was revived for the 2005 season, Monza again hosted the action.



9:The first Formula One grand prix and title were won by an Italian by the name of Giuseppe Farina.



10:As the name suggests, Candido Enzo Jacuzzi is the man behind the whirlpool bath



Fast facts

1:The Torre UniCredit building in Milan is Italy’s highest at 231 metres

2:Opera originated in Italy in the 16thcentury

3:The Po is Italy’s longest river at 652 kilometres

4:Rome is Italy’s biggest city, Sicily its biggest island

5:Etna on Sicily is Europe’s most active volcano

6:Italy’s tally of UNESCO World Heriage Sites stands at a table-topping 54

7:The city of Venice is built on 117 islands

8:Only Brazil (five) has won more FIFA World Cups than Italy (four)

9:Italy’s national animal is the grey wolf

10:The acronym FIAT stands for Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino

