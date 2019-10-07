WTCR and ETRC unit in Hungary and Slovakia

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO and FIA European Truck Racing Championship will join forces on two occasions in 2020**.

WTCR / OSCARO promoter Eurosport Events and FIA ETRC promoter ETRA have reached agreement for their respective series to share the timetable at the Hungaroring and Slovakia Ring.



Subject to FIA Touring Car Commission approval and FIA World Motor Sport Council ratification, the Hungaroring will host its combined event from 24-26 April 2020 with the Slovakia Ring taking its turn from 5-7 June.



The agreement follows a successful combined event at the Slovakia Ring in July 2018 and a desire from both parties to work together again in the future.



As well as combining their respective capabilities and resources, Eurosport Events and ETRA hope to maximise fan attendance at both the Hungaroring and Slovakia Ring when a number of exciting activities will be arranged.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR / OSCARO promoter, said: “While we’re keeping the full provisional 2020 calendar under wraps until it has gone through the necessary approval process, we’re really pleased to confirm the alliance between Eurosport Events and ETRA, which will help to deliver two great weekends of entertainment featuring two very popular categories at two great venues, each located within close proximity of a capital city.”



When WTCR / OSCARO and the FIA ETRC joined forces at the Slovakia Ring in 2018 a number of cross-promotional activities were arranged. These included FIA ETRC drivers giving their WTCR / OSCARO counterparts high-speed passenger rides in racing trucks, a joint press conference in Bratislava, plus several photo opportunities.



The full provisional WTCR / OSCARO calendar for 2020 will be published in due course.



**Subject to FIA Touring Car Commission approval, FIA World Motor Sport Council ratification



Pictured are FIA ETRC's Norbert Kiss and WTCR / OSCARO's Norbert Michelisz at Slovakia Ring in July 2018

