Mikel Azcona’s racing weekend has just got better after the Spaniard captured his second TCR Europe title at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this afternoon.

Azcona flew back to his homeland last night after landing his maiden WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup pole position at WTCR Race of Czech Republic yesterday afternoon.



Despite a lack of preparation time, Azcona secured the TCR Europe pole position this morning, which he converted into a comfortable win and a second TCR Europe crown to follow on from his 2018 title success.



Following his latest triumph in a Volcano Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competitión, Azcona said: “I am really happy and really proud of my team. Volcano Motorsport and CUPRA have done an amazing season and this is a very big pleasure. I am really, really happy.”



Azcona and Tom Coronel, who placed P14 in a Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS, will now return to Autodrom Most for rounds nine and 10 of the WTCR season tomorrow afternoon.

