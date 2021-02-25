Frédéric Vervisch, who was recently announced as an Audi Sport-supported driver in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, was on board on Tuesday and Wednesday and covered 500 kilometres.



As well as completing the rollout of the Audi RS 3 LMS, Belgian Vervisch used the car’s first running to conduct general component testing and set-up work, plus checking the functionality of the Marelli ECU.



A spokesperson for Audi Sport customer racing said: “The team is very satisfied with the first test kilometres of the new RS 3 LMS on the race track. All the components in focus were able to meet our expectations. With the set-up made, we have a good basis for further development tests. We were able to tick off another important development step here in Castellolí and the results so far are very promising.”



Photo:Audi Sport customer racing/Bildagentur Kräling