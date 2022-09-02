Confirmation that WTCR Race of Bahrain and WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia will decide the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup means the calendar for the current season is now complete. Here’s a reminder of what’s to come and when.

WTCR Race of BahrainWhat? WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup rounds 15 and 16

Where? Bahrain International Circuit

When? November 10-12

WTCR Race of Saudi ArabiaWhat? WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup rounds 17 and 18

Where? Jeddah Corniche Circuit

When? November 25-27

