WTCR calendar for 2020 approved by FIA World Motor Sport Council

The calendar for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has been approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, which met in Paris on 4 December.

It features visits to two new countries – South Korea and Spain – on the #RoadToMalaysia, destination of next season’s super-finale at the Sepang International Circuit from 10-13 December 2020.



WTCR Race of Morocco (Circuit Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech), 3-5 April 2020

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring), 24-26 April 2020

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife), 20-23 May 2020

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring), 5-7 June 2020

WTCR Race of Portugal (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real), 19-21 June 2020

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón), 3-5 July 2020

WTCR Race of China (Ningbo International Speedpark), 4-6 September 2020

WTCR Race of South Korea (Inje Speedium circuit), 16-18 October 2020

WTCR Race of Macau (Circuito da Guia), 19-22 November 2020

WTCR Race of Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit), 10-13 December 2020



