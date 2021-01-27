At the Symmons Plains track in Tasmania, the Italian manufacturer helped to mark Australia Day with two of its customer drivers completing a hat-trick of wins as the 2021 TCR Australia series fired up.



Lee Holdsworth took the Race 1 victory from pole position for Ashley Seward Motorsport before Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport) triumphed in Race 2, a feat he repeated in Race 3 after Holdsworth was handed a five-second jumped-start penalty.



Michela Cerruti, Operations Manager at Romeo Ferrari, which is currently hard at work preparing its upcoming PURE ETCR campaign, said: “To start 2021 with such great news is certainly a morale boost for our company. Our customer racing programme had suffered some backslashes [in 2020] because of the pandemic. These results prove how well-performing and competitive our cars continue to be. While we keep busy with our innovative Giulia ETCR project, we are committed to continuing assisting our customers around the world.”



Romeo Ferraris-built Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCRs have won WTCR races in each of the three seasons the series has been in existence. In 2018, Kevin Ceccon claimed the make’s breakthrough success at WTCR Race of Japan. In 2019, Ma Qinghua was the driver on top at WTCR Race of Slovakia, while Jean-Karl Vernay continued the sequence with victory at WTCR Race of Spain last November.



Photo supplied by:Romeo Ferraris