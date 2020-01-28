WTCR cars set for more of the same at the FIA Motorsport Games

Cars eligible for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are once again set for action at the FIA Motorsport Games, the second edition of which has been provisionally scheduled for 23-25 October at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

The multi-discipline contest ran for the first time at Vallelunga in Italy last November with Tom Coronel flying the WTCR flag in the Touring Car Cup event for TCR cars as part of Team Netherlands (pictured).



While the categories that will make up the FIA Motorsport Games programme have yet to be announced, providing the event gets FIA World Motor Sport Council approval, it will take place one week after the inaugural WTCR Race of South Korea.



“I’m delighted that following the success of the inaugural edition, the concept of the FIA Motorsport Games continues to grow,” said FIA President Jean Todt.

