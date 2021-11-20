The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is celebrating FIA Volunteers Weekend (November 20-21).
FIA Volunteers Weekend presents an opportunity to raise awareness and give thanks to the volunteers who carry out the wide variety of essential roles without which rounds of the WTCR, such as next week’s season-deciding WTCR VTB Race of Russia, simply would not happen.
“Volunteers are the unsung heroes of motorsport,” said FIA President Jean Todt. “Without them, quite simply, we would not be able to go racing. It is important for the FIA to recognise their vital contribution, and the occasion of the Volunteers Weekend shine the spotlight on their hard work and dedication to ensuring the safety and success of events the world over.”
President Todt added: “This is also an opportunity to promote the positive benefits that volunteers gain from their involvement and help attract new people to motorsport.”
Throughout the weekend, the entire motorsport community – from volunteers and officials to fans, drivers and members of the media – are encouraged to join in and show their appreciation on social media.
Using the hashtag #FIAVolunteersWeekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people can share photos and stories of themselves in action over the two days, connecting motorsport volunteers at all levels from all around the world – from club events to world championships. ClickHEREfor more information.
