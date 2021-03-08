The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is celebrating International Women’s Day with a Facebook Live session from FIA Women in Motorsport at 18h00 CET.

Michelle Halder, who is working on plans to race in the series this year, will join WTCR Teams’ Co-ordinator Fiona Rees and WTCR Presenter and Reporter Alexandra Legouix for a discussion about their role within the sport and the participation of women in general. ClickHEREfor more information.

