The 19-year-old from Austria claimed a weekend-best P14 in Race 2 to score points on his debut in the series driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.



“We improved quite a lot and we closed the gap to the fastest lap of the race a lot so I'm pretty happy with that and my driving was not too bad,” said Gruber, who was also eligible for the WTCR Rookie Driver award. “I have to say thank you to Hyundai and Team Engstler. It was an honour for me to drive here.”



With Catsburg, who was unable to compete in Hungary due to a previous commitment, returning to the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team fold for WTCR Race of Spain next week, Gruber will focus on his ADAC TCR Germany programme.