Gilles Magnus will carry the hopes of a nation when he takes part in the FIA Motorsport Games next month, representing Belgium in the Touring Car category.

Magnus, a race winner for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, has been confirmed in this country’s eight-strong squad for the second running of the FIA Motorsport Games, which takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France from October 26-30.

Ad

After taking a silver medal in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games three years ago, Magnus said: “I have some great memories from 2019. We were really competitive and came second overall. It was also one of the coolest events I’ve ever done.”

WTCR Night race format to make WTCR season finale even more exciting YESTERDAY AT 04:09

Geoffroy Theunis, who heads up the RACB National Team, a talent-nurturing initiative from Belgium’s ASN, said: “Our country regularly demonstrates its value on the international motorsport scene. In these FIA ​​Motorsport Games, the eight best results of each nation will be used to establish the final classification. We hope, from now on, that the Brabançonne [Belgian national anthem] will sound as often as possible.”

The FIA Motorsport Games Touring Car competition will begin October 29, with two 30-minute practice sessions. A 30-minute qualifying session and a qualifying race of 25 minutes plus one lap will be scheduled on the morning of Sunday October 30 followed by the medal-deciding race in the afternoon, which is planned for 30 minutes plus one lap.

WTCR WTCR’s WEC guest slot “something special”, reckons FIA’s Gow 06/09/2022 AT 04:05