Drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO were celebrating following the inaugural Spa 500, the first long-distance race for TCR-specification cars.

Tom Coronel won the event at the Belgium Grand Prix venue, sharing the winning CUPRA TCR with former WTCR / OSCARO racer Pepe Oriola, plus Rik Breukers and Ivo Breuker.



Afterwards the Dutchman said: “It was nice to win a big one. The team did a brilliant job, we drivers made no mistakes, the car was fabulous, even if I was worried to hear some strange noises under braking during my last stint. In the end we had zero problems and everything went well.”



Mikel Azcona, a winner for PWR Racing in WTCR / OSCARO this season, was part of another CUPRA-powered team that finished third and included WTCR Race of Germany wildcard Antti Buri. “It’s a shame that we had some problems in the night while we were running in P2 and lost nine laps in the pits for replacing the fuel pump,” Azcona said.



Douglas Khoo, who will make his WTCR / OSCARO debut at WTCR Race of Malaysia as a wildcard, finished fourth.



Meanwhile, both Teamwork Huff Motorsport entries – co-owned by WTCR / OSCARO racer Rob Huff – reached the finish with its first Audi RS 3 LMS placing seventh overall and on the Pro-Am podium. "It's been a fantastic weekend for the team, I'm really proud of what we've achieved,” said Huff.



Elsewhere, Daniel Haglöf returned to TCR Scandinavia to help his PWR Racing team driver Robert Dahlgren win the title. A podium finisher in WTCR / OSCARO, Haglöf placed fourth in Race 1 at Mantorp Park in Sweden as a third and a fourth for Dahlgren proved to be enough for the regional crown.



Azcona, Coronel, Haglöf and Huff will now turn their attentions to WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at Suzuka from 25-27 October.



Photo:CUPRA Racing

The post WTCR cheers at Spa 500: Coronel wins, Azcona on podium, Huff proud appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.