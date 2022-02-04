Motorsport’s global governing body, the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA), has re-appointed Alan Gow as President of the FIA Touring Car Commission.

The Australian has occupied the role since late 2010 and oversees FIA-sanctioned touring car competitions both internationally and regionally.



This includes the new WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup, which is also promoted by Discovery Sports Events and new for 2022.



His role, confirmed by the FIA World Motor Sport Council today (Friday), has been extended through to the end of 2023.

