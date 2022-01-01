The build-up to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is go with the exciting 10-event schedule due to begin in April. Here’s a calendar refresher.

Rounds 1 and 2:WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most, April 9-10



Rounds 3 and 4:WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, May 7-8



Rounds 5 and 6:WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, May 26-28



Rounds 7 and 8:WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, June 11-12



Rounds 9 and 10:WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, June 25-26



Rounds 11 and 12:WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, July 2-3



Rounds 13 and 14:WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom, August 6-7



Rounds 15 and 16:WTCR Race of Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-9



Rounds 17 and 18:WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, November 5-6



Rounds 19 and 20:WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 18-20

