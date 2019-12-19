WTCR driver and team boss Haglof: crazy year a blast for PWR

Daniel Haglöf, who doubles as PWR Racing CEO and one of its two drivers in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, has described his team’s first year in the sport’s top level as “tremendous”.

A newcomer to the WTCR / OSCARO ranks for 2019, PWR Racing notched up an impressive tally of results with Mikel Azcona taking a race win in Portugal and making four other podium visits, while Haglöf was a podium finisher in Hungary.



“I'm extremely proud of everyone in the team and very grateful to all the partners who supported us in PWR Racing’s first international season,” said Swede Haglöf. “It's been a crazy year for the team, traveling all over the world with our CUPRA TCRs while still competing with three cars at home in TCR Scandinavia, scoring our second drivers’ championship with Robert Dahlgren.



“I'm beyond happy with everyone’s effort to make this a tremendous season. It's been a blast competing in the WTCR alongside Mikel, he's a truly great guy both on and off track.



“Now we're all looking forward to some well-deserved rest over the holidays, before we dive head-first into another racing season.”

