-

Donations from WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers Norbert Michelisz, via the BRC Racing Team, Tiago Monteiro, Yvan Muller and Gabriele Tarquini helped to raise €944,392 in the fight against COVID-19 through an online auction.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, the #RaceAgainstCovid auction attracted support from across the FIA community and generated funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.



Bidding closed on Monday with the amount raised added to the €1,000,000 already donated by the FIA Foundation.



FIA President Jean Todt said: “Almost 2 million euros raised by the #RaceAgainstCovid online charity auction organised by the FIA and RM Sothebys to benefit the IFRC’s global COVID19 response: that’s a substantial achievement. Thanks to all donators and bidders, notably the FIA Foundation, for their generous contributions.



“In addition to this auction, I remind that the partnership between FIA and IFRC against COVID-19 includes a preventive health support for the motorsport restart, and a reinforced cooperation between FIA Member Clubs and Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies.



“In these difficult times, health, mobility and sport must walk together. We join forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and our FIA Sport and Mobility Clubs’ network will play an important role in this collective effort.”

WTCR Self-funded self-belief: The Björk story that was supposed to happen on WTCR Fast Talk presented by 7 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR driver donations help #RaceAgainstCovid auction raise €944,392 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR Teamwork: #4 BRC Racing Team YESTERDAY AT 16:00