Tassi, who drives for German team ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, is making his second appearance at the legendary venue, which features a lap distance of 25.378 kilometres.



He said: “I’m very happy to start the weekend like this. It’s my second time here at the Green Hell. I’m really enjoying the track but still it’s not the sessions where we want to be on the top, we want to be on the top in qualifying, so that will be the main thing today, which is coming later on.



“We have to see the data because I’m still not confident in each corner. Some of [it maybe] my driving, some maybe in the car but in this track, we have to take a very big risk to do a lap, and I think I took quite a high risk. It is what it is, we are race car drivers and we have to take risks.”



The battle for the DHL Pole Position begins at 19h00 CET.