WTCR drivers and EWC riders give fans a treat with spectacular Kuala Lumpur tour

Drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO and riders from the FIM Endurance World Championship completed a spectacular parade through the streets of central Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening as the excitement continues to build ahead of the inaugural Races of Malaysia this weekend (12-15 December).

Following a photocall in front of the Petronas Towers, the drivers and riders were welcomed at the MaTic (Malaysia Tourism Centre) before they completed a motorised tour of Kuala Lumpur in their WTCR cars and EWC bikes under police escort, which created considerable interest among early-evening shoppers, office workers and those heading into the city for a night out. The parade finished in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building on the Merdeka Square.



Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport driver Jean-Karl Vernay said: “There are not so many guys who are able to drive in Kuala Lumpur with their own race cars! It was fun to drive around the Petronas Tower, we had some nice monuments. I hope the fans are excited and they will come on Sunday to watch our three races.”



Honda-powered KCMG’s Tiago Monteiro, who twice raced in the Malaysian Grand Prix, said: “It was a really good experience, a special feeling. The amount of people on the streets, the places where we went through… it’s Kuala Lumpur by night so we are very excited to be here.”



Johan Kristoffersson (SLR Volkswagen) said: “I’ve driven some rally cars in cities before but this was a bit different because you never get to drive a circuit racing car in a city like this with a lot of traffic. People noticed we were here, they turned their heads and the cars sounded good. We made a good entrance to the city but there was not much time for sightseeing.”



The Kuala Lumpur parade formed part of the build-up to the inaugural Races of Malaysia, a pioneering double-header featuring action on two wheels as well as four courtesy of riders from the FIM Endurance World Championship the 8 Hours of Sepang.

The post WTCR drivers and EWC riders give fans a treat with spectacular Kuala Lumpur tour appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.