WTCR drivers celebrate Vila Real’s half-century

All drivers racing at Vila Real this weekend – including the 26 competing for honours in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO – assembled for a photocall to mark the 50thrace event to take place in the northern Portuguese city.

Joined by Mayor Rui Santos, the drivers gathered at the final corner on Friday evening to celebrate the notable milestone.



Meanwhile, the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend continues with Free Practice 2 from 09h00 local time followed by First Qualifying at 11h00.

