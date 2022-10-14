WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers past and present feature strongly in the first publication of the new TCR World Ranking from WSC Group, the organisation behind the TCR category.

Launched earlier today, the TCR World Ranking highlights the achievements of all drivers racing TCR-specification cars in any TCR-sanctioned series around the world.

Since January 1, 2021, resultls of each driver have been recorded with the results weighted by two coefficients; the series in which the driver took part in as well as the number of starters in each race.

Weighting of the various series is divided into five categories: international, regional, national, endurance and other sprint races. The second coefficient considers the number of cars taking part in each event, with events featuring more than 20 cars scoring the most.

The last 20 race results are taken into account, while drivers who haven’t raced for more than 30 weeks will start to have their oldest results removed in time until they return to competition.

With just two years of results, the TCR World Ranking holds the scores of 928 drivers, with approximately 320 race results per year contributing to the calculation.

The TCR World Ranking will be updated at midnight (Central European Time) each Wednesday.

Marcello Lotti, President of the WSC Group, said: “With so many championships and so many drivers all racing in TCR, it made absolute sense to launch the TCR World Ranking. This is inspired by other popular sports, but one that hasn’t been used in motorsport until now. With over 1100 cars built to its technical regulations, the scale and level of competition in TCR is immense – so I conceived the TCR World Ranking as a way to highlight the performances of the great talent we see competing in TCR machinery.”

Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona (pictured) currently holds sixth place, while Yann Ehrlacher, the two-time King of WTCR, is third. WTCR race winners Kevin Ceccon and Ma Qing Hua also appear in the top 10, as does former WTCR racer Niels Langeveld, the TCR Italy title winner for 2022.

More details are available at: www.tcr-worldranking.com

