WTCR drivers impress during winning weekend

Drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO were on form over the weekend.

WTCR wildcard racer Antti Buri was part of the four-strong TOPCAR Sport by Bas Koeten Racing line-up that won the 24 Hours of Barcelona in a CUPRA TCR.



Benjamin Leuchter, a race winner for SLR VW Motorsport in WTCR / OSCARO this season, finished third in a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. Leuchter will now begin his preparations for WTCR Race of China, which takes place from 13-15 September.



In Thailand, meanwhile, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Driver Luca Engstler, who made his WTCR / OSCARO debut in Slovakia earlier this season, secured the TCR Asia title for a second season running.

