The 22 all-season WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers are ready to go racing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Venue of WTCR Race of Germany, the legendary 25.378-kilometre track opens the 2021 title chase with two three-lap counters as follows:

Race 1:09h00 (3 laps, 76.134 kilometres)

Race 2:10h20 (3 laps, 76.134 kilometres)
WTCR
Muller lands reverse grid Nordschleife pole to prove age is no barrier to WTCR pace
5 HOURS AGO
The post WTCR drivers ready for raceday appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Qualifying report: History repeating as Girolami hits top gear again on the Nordschleife for WTCR
7 HOURS AGO
WTCR
WTCR Qualifying flash: Girolami hits the top
15 HOURS AGO