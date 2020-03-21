WTCR drivers record messages of support for fans

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers, including Néstor Girolami and inaugural title winner Gabriele Tarquini, have issued special messages to fans urging them to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tarquini, who will drive for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse in 2020, said we “must fight altogether against this virus” and urged fans to “follow official advice, stay home and stay safe”.



ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver Girolami said: “All WTCR drivers share your concerns and worries” and emphasised the importance of following official advice.



Messages from other WTCR drivers will be online soon.

