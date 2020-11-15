All WTCR − FIA World Touring Cup drivers competing at WTCR Race of Aragón this weekend joined FIA President Jean Todt, the FIA and its 243 clubs in supporting the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at MotorLand Aragón.

Using the official hashtag is#WDoR2020, the theme for this year is: ‘Remember, Support, Act’ (Remember those who died, Support those who survived and Act for better post-crash response).