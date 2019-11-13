WTCR drivers take on gastronomy challenge

Leading drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO took part in the Macau Grand Prix Institute for Tourism Studies Gastronomy Challenge earlier today.

Rob Huff, Esteban Guerrieri, Ma Qinghua, Norbert Michelisz, Tiago Monteio and Andy Priaulx were tested on their cookery skills by IFTM chef Hans Lee Rasmussen.



While Huff, Guerrieri, Ma and Monteiro prepared baked crab and minchi – a combination of egg, mincemeat and potato – Michelisz and Priaulx made pastel de nata and shortbread cookies known locally as bicho bicho.



The next challenge facing the WTCR / OSCARO drivers is Free Practice 1 from 09h00-09h45 local time tomorrow (Thursday).

