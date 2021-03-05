Teams planning to enter the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup have 58 days to do so following confirmation of the deadline for registrations.

At the meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Geneva today, it was confirmed that the entry deadline has been set for May 2 in response to the season now getting underway in June rather than May as was originally planned.



More information:https://www.fia.com/regulation/category/892

