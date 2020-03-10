WTCR explained: a quick reminder

As the start of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup season gets closer, here’s a reminder of how some of the main elements work.

POINTS

Qualifying points

The fastest five drivers in Qualifying according to the final classification of Qualifying Q3 score points as follows:



DHL Pole Position: 5 points

Second position: 4 points

Third position: 3 points

Fourth position: 2 points

Fifth position: 1 point



The same points-scoring system is applied to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams.



Race 1 and 2 points

The top 15 classified finishers in Races 1 and 2 score points as follows:



Position: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Points: 25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1



The same points-scoring system is applied to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams.



As in 2019, wildcard drivers and teams are not eligible for points.



All scores count, there are no dropped scores.



QUALIFYING FORMAT

Qualifying is split into three phases, Qualifying Q1, Qualifying Q2 and Qualifying Q3.



Qualifying Q1:

All drivers on track for 20 minutes (30 minutes at street tracks)

Fastest 12 drivers at completion of session progress to Qualifying Q2

All other drivers eliminated, taking no further part in Qualifying



Qualifying Q2:

The 12 drivers who progressed from Q1 on track for 10 minutes (15 minutes at street tracks)

Fastest five drivers progress to Qualifying Q3 for the DHL Pole Position Shootout

Remaining seven drivers eliminated, taking no further part in Qualifying



Qualifying Q3:

The fastest five drivers get 20 seconds to select their running order with the quickest driver from Qualifying Q2 choosing first followed by the second fastest driver and so on until all five starting positions have been selected.



Drivers notify team managers of their choice by radio and the selection is made online by the respective team manager.



The five drivers will get one warm-up (out lap), one timed lap and one slow down lap (in lap).



All drivers must be within 105 per cent of the fastest driver according to the combined order to qualify.



STARTING GRIDS

Race 1:The first 10 positions according to the final classification of Qualifying Q2 are reversed to form the first 10 places on the starting grid for Race 1 taking into account any grid penalties that are applied. That means the driver in position 10 at the completion of Qualifying Q2 starts on the DHL Pole Position with the driver in position nine starting second and so on.



The drivers in position 11 and 12 according to the final classification of Qualifying Q2 fill positions 11 and 12 on the grid taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



Drivers in positions 13 downwards according to the final classification of Qualifying Q1 complete the remainder of the grid in descending order taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



Race 2:The fastest five drivers according to the final classification of Qualifying Q3 fill the top five positions on the Race 2 grid in descending order, taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



Positions 6-12 on the grid are according to the positions 6-12 of Qualifying Q2, taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



The remaining positions are filled by the drivers from position 13 downwards according to the final classification of Qualifying Q1 and taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.

