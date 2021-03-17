The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup family is remembering Sabine Schmitz, who has passed away aged 51.

Sabine took part in WTCC Race of Germany at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2015 and 2016 and scored points on both occasions driving for multiple WTCR race-winning team ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.



By finishing 10th in Race 1 in 2015, Sabine became the first female driver in FIA World Touring Car Championship history to score a point, a feat she repeated in the Opening Race on the 25.378-kilometre track the following season.



After her first appearance in the WTCC, Schmitz said: “There are not many sports where men and women compete together. It’s more or less motorsport and some horse-riding. You need someone to look at who does it. I think I wasn’t too bad driving against all the professionals, the world champions and the Formula One drivers.”

WTCR Winning Wednesday: The fast five who’ve won in WTCR with Lynk & Co power 5 HOURS AGO

WTCR Tassi targets consistency as he prepares to take three in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 05:07