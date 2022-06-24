Fans will get the chance to meet the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and get up close to their cars during MotorLand Aragón’s Pit Lane Walk this evening.

From 18h30 local time, the doors to the Alcañiz venue will open to allow members of the public rare access to the pitlane with WTCR drivers signing autographs from 19h00 until 19h30.

Ad

Admission is free with the event a prelude to two days of WTCR action when home hero Mikel Azcona will be aiming to extend his title advantage.

WTCR Why the heat is on Magnus WTCR 13 HOURS AGO

More WTCR Race of Spain information, including ticket details, is available by clicking HERE

WTCR Urrutia insists previous form is no guarantee of WTCR success 19 HOURS AGO