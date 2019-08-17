Andy Priaulx will be one of four Lynk & Co-powered drivers in action when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO resumes at WTCR Race of China from 13-15 September.

In today’sWTCR Fast Five, the three-time FIA World Touring Car champion reveals his admiration for Jim Clark, his love of Bathurst and watching his son Sebastian’s career progression.



Who would join you on your fantasy podium?“I’d like to have had the chance to share a podium with Jim Clark, Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell, those would be pretty special people to share a podium with. Mansell inspired me a lot when I was growing up, he was such a committed racer.”



Why did you choose number 111 for your first season in WTCR / OSCARO?“To celebrate the three world titles. I don’t like number 1, Thed [Björk] had number 11, so we were like ‘let’s try 111’, we got it and it’s nice.”



If you had a chance to add an 11th track to the WTCR / OSCARO calendar what would you choose?“Bathurst because it’s got half of Macau and half of Spa, two great tracks in one. It would be great to have WTCR there.”



Do you have a pre-race ritual?“I used to but I think it shows a sign of weakness when you have to do all those crazy things out of the car. I just prepare in a nice, calm and focused way.”



What does the future hold when you decide to stop racing one day?“The alternative to racing is too ugly to even consider! But I’ve got a lot going on with my family, my son is doing very, very well. I know that dads should steer well clear of their sons in racing, but I can at least follow him and enjoy watching him be successful and not have the pressure. I will always be around motor racing because I have such a long experience that I would like to share with other drivers or with a team. There will always be something for me to do.”

The post WTCR Fast Five with Andy Priaulx appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.