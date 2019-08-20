WTCR Fast Five with Augusto Farfus

Augusto Farfus will be a Ningbo International Speedpark rookie when WTCR Race of China signals the start of part two of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

In today’sWTCR Fast Five, the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team driver talks Hamilton, race numbers and running restaurants.



Why did you choose to run the #8 on your Hyundai i30 N TCR?“I started racing in motorbikes with number eight. When I moved to go-karts, I couldn’t have number eight because there was another kid with number eight, so I moved to 18. Then I drove for many years with 18 but when I had the chance to have the number eight back, I moved to 18. It’s always been my number and then I came to the WTCR and they said I could choose my number, so I said either eight or 18 and eight was available, so I took it.”



Who would join you on your ultimate fantasy podium, any category, any era?“It would be an honour for me to share a podium with Senna, that goes without saying. Then Hamilton. Two completely different generations. It’s a different era, a different time but Hamilton is great like Verstappen. Senna was great in a different time when it was a bit more freestyle. But both times and drivers are great, amazing.”



When you eventually call time on your racing career what will you do to keep busy?“I have many things I didn’t do because I’ve not had the time yet. Maybe I could take over the job of running the family restaurants in Brazil but, honestly, I have not thought about it.”



If you could add one more track to the WTCR / OSCARO calendar what would it be?“Curitiba in Brazil. The World Touring Car Championship races there were pretty nice and it would be great to go back there.”



Pre-race, what do you do before getting in the car?“I pray and I try to gather my own thoughts. That’s pretty much it.”

