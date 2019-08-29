WTCR Fast Five with Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing’s Aurélien Panis is preparing for part two of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO getting underway at the Ningbo International Speedpark in China from 13-15 September. This is the Frenchman’s WTCR Fast Five.

Who would join you on your ultimate motorsport podium if you could choose?“I have a really good friend in motorsport, Mathieu Vaxiviere, who is racing in GT at the moment. Then I would have Simon Gachet, another friend of mine who lives quite close to me.”



If you could add venue number 11 to the WTCR / OSCARO schedule what would it be?“Pau would be very nice. I drove there in Formula Renault and I enjoy a lot. For WTCR it could be a good track.”



What does your pre-race routine consist of?“I’m with my trainer and my physio Damien. We always do a bit of a warm-up to be ready. It’s always important to warm-up the body to be focused on the race or the qualifying. I do this before I jump into the car.”



Is there a story behind your number 21?“No special story actually. I had this number for my first season in WTCR last season, so I keep it.”



Have you got any plans in place for the future when you stop racing?“Honestly, I don’t think about that yet. I like really like very much this world, I want to stay in it for as long as I can so I try to do something in this world. My father created his own team, so this could be a good example.”

