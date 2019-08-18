WTCR Fast Five with Benjamin Leuchter

Benjamin Leuchter will make his Ningbo International Speedpark debut when he lines up on the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID at WTCR Race of China next month. This is the Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing driver’s WTCR Fast Five.

You carry the number 33 on your Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. Why?“There’s not a specific story actually. Last year my friend René Rast chose this number when he did his WTCR race and has this number in DTM. But for sure it was not the reason. I just like the number three, so I chose double three.”



Who would join you on a fantasy podium?“Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. For the motorsport in Germany, Michael Schumacher did a lot, he changed a lot and made motorsport very famous. This is why I did motorsport because he was an idol for me. Ayrton Senna is the best driver in the world still for me.”



Imagine you could add another track to the WTCR calendar. What would you choose?“The Norisring in Germany, a fast street circuit, it would be great to race on this track, but I skip this and come to Bathurst instead. It would be awesome to race around Mount Panorama. I never raced there but Australia is a great country and the track is quite similar to the Nordschleife and that’s why I would appreciate to race there one day.”



Do you have a pre-race routine you follow?“It depends also on the mood I am in. I listen to some hip-hop music, but I take my time, take out the trouble and just calm down a bit and just be focused on the race.”



What does the future hold when you stop racing?“For sure I would like to stay in contact with motorsport. I founded my own racing team back in 2018 with my friend Max Kruse. Then I would be a team boss and try to bring young talents up.”

