WTCR Fast Five with Daniel Haglof

Daniel Haglöf not only races in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, he’s one of the driving forces behind PWR Racing, which will field a pair of CUPRA TCRs of the Swede and Spaniard Mikel Azcona at WTCR Race of China in Ningbo later this month. This is his WTCR Fast Five.

Who would join you on the ultimate fantasy podium?“Valentino Rossi and Ayrton Senna. Rossi for his career and what he has done it would be cool to join him on the podium, For Senna for being the racing driver that he was.”



If you could add one more venue to the WTCR / OSCARO schedule what would it be?“Drivecenter Arena in Skellefteå. We had a race there in TCR Scandinavia with a lot of people coming. It’s a really challenging track and you can have a midnight sun race there, which would be pretty cool.”



Is there a pre-race routine that you follow?“I am not really a superstitious guy. If I realise that I am doing something special I change so it’s not special. Some things you can do out of habit, but I don’t want to be in a situation when I have to do something in a certain way because then I am not in control if I cannot do it in the same way.”



Why do you carry number 37 on your PWR Racing CUPRA TCR?“I had it in karting and when I got to the Mini Challenge, which was the first category when I could choose my race number, I used the 37. But I didn’t realise at this point that it was quite an historic number for Mini because it was the number they were using when they won the Monte Carlo Rally and people in the Mini community were really excited with me running 37. When they entered the World Rally Championship, they had 37 on one car bur for me it’s the number from karting. I was successful with it and I choose it whenever I can.”



What does the future hold away from race driving?“When I started to be a professional race driver I had the idea to start a team and that’s what I have done. I am doing the two things in parallel so I have a good exit strategy!”

