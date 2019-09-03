WTCR Fast Five with Esteban Guerrieri

Leader of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO starting part two of the 2019 season in China next week, this is Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Esteban Guerrieri’s WTCR Fast Five.

Who would join you on your fantasy podium, any category, any era?“Ayrton Senna would be number two and Riccardo Patrese number three. Senna was my hero and I would beat him but only by half a car in the last lap after I overtake him on the outside of the final corner. Patrese became my friend [after we raced together in the Spa 24 Hours] and he’s a lovely guy.”



If you could pick track number 11 to join the WTCR / OSCARO schedule what would it be?“It’s quite easy, San Juan in Argentina. I have never been there yet, but I like to go back to my home country and have a look at this track because they say it’s mega.”



Is there a pre-race routine that you follow?“I don’t have any superstitions, but I always do my routine. I put some music on, I do mobility, jumping over the rope, throwing the balls up for some reaction. I’m just waking up my body and my senses.”



You carry number 86 on your Honda Civic Type R TCR. Why?“It just came in the WTCC race at Termas de Río Hondo in 2016. The category proposed me number 86 because it was 30 years since Argentina won the FIFA World Cup. After that I liked the number 86 and it was a way to thank the category for the opportunity they gave me. It will stay with me always.”



What plans do you have for the future when you eventually stop racing?“I like to communicate so something in communication to give back somehow what the sport gave me. That would be one of my ambitions giving back to society what I learned from the sport. Many things can open but I would like to communicate what my experience has been and what other people could experience to discover their passion.”

