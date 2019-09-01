WTCR Fast Five with Frederic Vervisch

Frédéric Vervisch is the lone Belgian competing in this year’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver reveals his WTCR Fast Five ahead of WTCR Race of China taking place from 13-15 September.

Do you have any special pre-race preparations?“I did when I was a bit younger, but I didn’t want to think that if I didn’t do it and something happened… so I prefer to perform or be good in any circumstance. When Angélique [Detavernier] is at a race we do a warm-up that activates me so if I can do that, I do that.”



If you could choose two drivers from any category, any era to complete the ultimate podium who would you choose?“Fernando Alonso because of the things he did, I always looked up to him. It would also have been cool to have been on a podium with Michael Schumacher.”



What’s the story behind the race number on your Audi RS 3 LMS?“Number 22 was my number last year, I had a good year and it was the only one available that I had in mind so I kept it.”



Imagine if venue number 11 was added to the WTCR / OSCARO schedule and you could decide what it would be. What would you go for?“Bathurst. It’s like a mini Nüburgring, high speed and also a kind of street circuit. It’s not forgiving and that’s nice. Also, the racing would be cool because you have some long straights so there is some opportunity to overtake.”



How do you plan to keep busy when you eventually stop racing?“I’m not thinking about that time so much. I hope I can still drive for a very long time. Gabriele Tarquini is a good example of even if you are a little bit older you can still be very competitive. If I can maintain it until then… it’s 20 years from now and a whole lifetime. I would like to always be involved in motorsport, it makes me happy, it’s natural so I will always be kind of involved, I hope.”

