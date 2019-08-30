WTCR Fast Five with Gordon Shedden

A winner the last time the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO visited China in October 2018, Gordon Shedden will be hoping history repeats itself when part two of the 2019 season begins at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September.

In today’sWTCR Fast Five, the Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport driver reveals his dream podium, running race tracks and his choice of car number.



What’s the story behind number the number 52 on your Audi RS 3 LMS?“It was just the number I started with in karting, the number I got allocated. I kept it from racing in Fiestas and all the way through. The bike racers are good at keeping their same number and I’ve had 52 ever since I started. In one of the years when I won the BTCC I used number one, but it wasn’t very lucky, so I went straight back to 52. But maybe I need to change because my luck isn’t very good right now.”



When you stop racing what will you do to fill your time?“I’ll still be busy with Knockhill Racing, my wife Jillian’s family business. I guess I already have two full-time jobs between my racing and Knockhill. Hopefully it’s a long time away but I would be interested to bring on the next generation of drivers by working for a manufacturer and using the experience I have from all these years of racing touring cars.”



If you could add venue 11 to the WTCR / OSCARO schedule what track would get your vote?“Bathurst because it’s the best circuit going. It would be great to go to but Knockhill is obviously the best touring car circuit in the world!”



Who would join you on the ultimate podium?“I would have Jim Clark and John Cleland and then we could just have three renditions ofFlower of Scotland! Jimmy obviously with the Lotus Cortina back in the mid-60s was very iconic and for me growing up Cleland was the Scottish hero in touring cars and there was never a dull moment with John about.”



Do you have any pre-race superstitions?“Everyone says they are not superstitious, but then everybody ends up being superstitious! Every year you get your race suits, fire proof underwear and gloves and you always end up having your favourite suit to wear on race day or your favourite boots or something. But I’m not that bad having to put one boot on before the other!”

