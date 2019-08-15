WTCR Fast Five with Jean-Karl Vernay

Jean-Karl Vernay will start next month’s WTCR Race of China eager to add to his tally of wins in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. This is the Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport driver’s WTCR Fast Five.

Is there a special pre-race routine you carry out?“I do my exercises and I am very superstitious, especially with my helmets. I had a Mexican design with a dead head on top, but it was not working so now I have a new one that I hope will be a bit quicker! When I was younger, I was watching a lot of ski jumping and I really loved the Austrian guy, Andreas Goldberger, because he was doing some weird stuff right before the jump, so I always did this kind of thing because I was a fan of him.”



If you could pick your fantasy podium which two drivers would join you?“Kévin Estre and Loïc Duval. They are both very close friends. Kévin grew up in the same building and on the same floor as me. His mum is the godmother of my sister and I was the best man for his wedding. And Loïc because he did many things for me, especially when I was in Japan. It’s really rare when another driver helps another driver so to share something on the podium, even as team-mates, would be awesome.”



What’s your post-racing ambition in life?“I have a pretty cool life – I do the job I want to do because I knew I would be a race car driver when I was four years old! When everything is going right you have quite a lot of free time, so I am doing golf and making other businesses. I don’t think I’m going to be like Gabriele [Tarquini and keep racing] to be honest. I think I would like to do some other things at some point. Hopefully one day I will have a family, so I will have to take care of my kids because at one point the travelling is going to stop.”



You’ve been given the responsibility of adding an 11th venue to the existing calendar. What track would you choose?“I like Pau but Monza would be fun and we need overtaking, we would suit it pretty well with the Audi.”



Why did you pick number 69 for your Audi RS 3 LMS?“The Lyon district in France is 69 and I am a Super Lyonnais! I have always been fighting with friends and family about Lyon and Saint Etienne in football. I am for Lyon so this was a good way to make a point!”

