WTCR Fast Five with Johan Kristoffersson

Johan Kristoffersson will be among the Ningbo International Speedpark rookies when WTCR Race of China takes place from 13-15 September to signal part two of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

In today’sWTCR Fast Five, the double FIA World Rallycross champion and WTCR / OSCARO race winner for SLR Volkswagen talks Colin McRae, Höljes and the number 14.



You’re the winner but who would join you on the ultimate podium?“I would choose Ayrton Senna and Colin McRae. Senna for sure is Senna, no words needed. Colin McRae was so spectacular, something special to look at.”



If you could add an 11th venue to the existing WTCR / OSCARO schedule, what would you choose?“Bathurst or Höljes, the Swedish rallycross track. Okay the WTCR cars might not like Höljes so if I can’t choose this one then I would say Bathurst. I was racing there in 2013 in the 12-hour race and it’s just a super-cool track, a mix of Vila Real and the Nürburgring Nordschleife.”



What’s the story behind the number 14 on your Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR?“My father [Tommy Kristoffersson] had 14 when he was racing so I think it’s more his number than my number.”



Is there a Johan Kristoffersson pre-race ritual?“I do quite a lot of preparations, looking back on videos from the years before, things like this. At the track I’m just trying to have a good time with my team-mates and with the crew around my car, talk to my engineer and just smile, that’s important to me.”



What’s the plan for the future when you stop racing?“To be honest I’m too young to look so far forward but obviously to spend more time with my family.”

