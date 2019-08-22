Mehdi Bennani’s return to China for the start of part two of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO will take on added significance for the Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing driver.

Back in 2014, the Moroccan became the first Arabic driver to win an FIA world championship motor race when he triumphed at WTCC Race of China in Shanghai.



Five years on, Bennani is part of the 26-strong #WTCR2019SUPERGRID heading to the Ningbo International Speedpark for WTCR Race of China. This is hisWTCR Fast Five.



What do you pre-race preparations consist of?“I just try to be focused, concentrate, I try to speak to my physio and make my best at the end.”



If you could add an 11thvenue to the WTCR / OSCARO schedule what track would get your vote?“I liked Wuhan a lot when we raced there last year. The atmosphere was good and the track was very good so why not Wuhan?”



Who would join you on your ultimate fantasy podium?“For sure my team-mates! If I can have Rob, Johan or Benny with me on the podium then it’s something very good.”



What’s the story behind your race number?“It’s simply 25 because it’s my birthday on 25 August and we take that for my racing number.”



When you decide you’ve raced enough, how will you keep busy?“I would be happy if I could stay connected in motorsport, follow the promotion of a track, team or championship. But to be connected with motorsport because it’s where I spend most of my life and I would like to continue like this.”

The post WTCR Fast Five with Mehdi Bennani appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.