WTCR Fast Five with Mikel Azcona

Inspired by Fernando Alonso, keen to race on home soil and forced to change race numbers by rival WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO racer Mehdi Bennani, this is CUPRA-powered PWR Racing driver Mikel Azcona’s WTCR Fast Five.

Which two drivers would you pick to join you on the ultimate podium, from any category, any era?“Fernando Alonso because he is my idol since I was a child. The other one would be Mattias Ekström. He is one guy I know from when I raced in the Audi TT Cup. He’s a good guy, a good reference for me and to be on the podium with these two guys would be great.”



If you could add another great venue to the existing 10 already on the WTCR / OSCARO schedule what would it be?“For me it would be great if we could drive at the Circuito de Navarra, my home track. I have a lot of laps there and I know it very good. With my family and friends, it would be great if we could drive there.”



What is your pre-race routine?“I have a routine before each session. I prefer to be alone for 15 or 20 minutes before I enter into the car. Sometimes I listen to music with headphones, but especially I like to be alone. I also like to enter the car with time. Ten minutes before the green light I enter into the car to try to try to be focused, try not to be stressed, thinking about the session. For the races when I am on the pre-grid since I was a child, I do a ritual when I cross three times.”



How will you keep busy when you stop racing?“My world is around the motorsport since always because I started when I was five years old. I started working four years ago in a mechanical workshop because I like to be around the cars and around the engines. But for my future, first of all I would like to be a world champion but then I would love to have a motorsport team, Mikel Azcona Motorsport, with my people working there, with my own drivers growing up.”



Why do you carry number 96 on your CUPRA TCR?“It’s 96 because always I choose 25 but this year Mehdi Bennani has 25 and I need to change. I choose 96 because it’s the year of my birth.”

The post WTCR Fast Five with Mikel Azcona appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.