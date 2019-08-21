Néstor Girolami was a winner on his last appearance at the Ningbo International Speedpark in 2017. Ahead of his return at WTCR Race of China next month, the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver talks Senna, racing in Argentina and starting a family in his WTCR Fast Five.

Who would join you on the ultimate fantasy podium?“I would like to choose Senna in second and Schumacher in third. They are my heroes. I didn’t see too much of Senna because I was too young but I saw Schumacher all the way in Formula One.”



Just imagine an 11thvenue was added to the WTCR / OSCARO and you could make the choice, what track would you go for?“I love to race again in Argentina, it’s such as special atmosphere like Tiago [Monteiro] feels in Vila Real. There is a lot of passion there.”



What is your pre-race routine?“The most important thing is to rest a little bit after the qualifying session because it’s really tough the racing and you need to focus a bit. I warm up with some stretches.”



Is there a particular story behind your race number, 29?“I was two-time champion in Argentina in 2014 and 2015 and this means two ones. Eleven was already signed to Thed [Björk] so I decided to choose one number that gave me the possibility to score 11 because two plus nine is 11. The other fact I was 29 at the start of the season and my wife’s birthday is on the 29th of the month so it’s a really special day and a special number.”



What does the future hold when you stop racing?“My first ambition is to have kids, to have a family with a lot of kids and share my life with my family. As a sportsman I would like to continue working in motorsport, maybe as a team manager or advising drivers. I do this job with a lot of love and when you do a job with love it’s the best job you can have.”

The post WTCR Fast Five with Nestor Girolami appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.