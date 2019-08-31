WTCR Fast Five with Niels Langeveld

Niels Langeveld will be one of nine Ningbo International Speedpark rookies taking part in WTCR Race of China next month. This is the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver’s WTCR Fast Five.

You’ve won but who would join you on your ultimate podium?“Nicky Catsburg and Tom Coronel. Nicky is becoming a good friend and he helps me a lot in WTCR. He gave me a warm welcome which really helped me and gives me a lot of information on how things work. Tom does as well and he’s also a sponsor mate, we have the same sponsor so how cool would it be to both be on the podium with our cheese helmets!”



There are 10 great venues on the WTCR / OSCARO schedule, but what track would get your vote if the calendar increased to 11 events?“All the tracks I wanted to drive are already in, but I would like to have Spa-Francorchamps in the calendar. It’s a track that’s close to my home, it’s one of the most famous tracks in the world. It’s a long track which I like, it would suit the calendar perfectly.”



Do you have a pre-race ritual?“I see a lot of drivers doing some exercises, the blood circulation things. I don’t do anything in particular, I am just getting changed, that’s what I do.”



Is there a story behind the number 10 on your Audi RS 3 LMS?“When I did Swift Cup in 2010 it was my first year, I became champion and I did it with the number 10. When I became champion in the Clio Cup it was also number 10, also in the SEAT León Eurocup. All the series I became champion in my start number was 10 and it’s also a football-related number. The number 10 is usually the number of a good midfielder, I like football a lot and everyone wants number 10 in football. But Feyenoord, my team, doesn’t have a number 10 at the moment!”



What does the future hold when you stop racing?“If I end my career it sounds strange, but I would like to learn more about being a race director. I have so much experience as a driver that I could use this very well as being a race director. It would be a new challenge and I would like to give it a try.”

