WTCR Fast Five with Norbert Michelisz

What pre-race rituals do you carry out before climbing aboard your Hyundai i30 N TCR?“I drink at least two espressos! Since I am involved with Italian teams, I realise I drink more and more coffee.”



Is there a story behind your number five race number?“I don’t have any special connections to that number. It was just my first number in WTCC, and more and more fans started to produce their shirts with the number five. When I was asked the question in 2011, I just went for five and I always give the same answer.”



Which two drivers would you like to join you on the ultimate podium, any era, any category?“I would choose Michael Schumacher because he’s the biggest legend in motorsport. I would have said Sébastien Loeb, but I was already with him on a podium in WTCC. So, I would choose Tom Kristensen because he’s a big legend in Le Mans.”



WTCR / OSCARO already features 10 great venues but if you could add one more, what would it be?“Bathurst. I always wanted to drive on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and in Macau and the other one on the same level was Bathurst. It’s one of the most amazing tracks in the world and if we could have that on the calendar next to Macau, next to Nürburgring it would be the most amazing calendar out of any motorsport category.”



What does the future hold when you call time on your racing career?“I enjoy being involved in motorsport so much that probably if I didn’t drive, I would look to something outside driving, maybe driver coaching, managing drivers or expanding with M1RA as a team boss. It would be one of these three things.”