WTCR Fast Five with Thed Bjork

By FIA WTCR

36 minutes agoUpdated 32 minutes ago

Thed Björk is one of four drivers flying the Chinese flag in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO as part of the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co attack. Ahead of his ‘home’ WTCR Race of China, the Swede talks heroes, numbers and California.

Which two drivers, from any category, any era, would join you on a fantasy podium?“I would win, Senna would be second and then Ronnie Peterson would be third. I have a documentary on him. He’s really big in Sweden, we have all the stories about his balance as a car driver. Senna is one I looked up to and liked when I was 13 or 14. But there are so many good drivers so it’s really hard not to choose more.”

What’s the story behind number 11 on your Lynk & Co 03 TCR?“Actually, I would prefer number 1. But if you can’t have number one because it’s always linked to the champion of the series then you have to change it. When I started with 11 it felt like a good number for me and I can keep it. It feels like a number I’m getting used to so it’s not a story from behind but one going forward.”

If you could add another venue to the already great tracks on the WTCR / OSCARO schedule what would it be?“I really lack the tracks we have in WTCR with all the challenges and everywhere we are going but I would probably add a track in America because I like America [having raced there in the past]. I would choose Laguna Seca. A fantastic track, nice place, and I like California.”

Do you have a pre-race ritual?“No I don’t but I have my mental training I do before each event, before I travel, and before each race when I am sitting in the car with one minute to go I have my mental trigger points on my left hand so I push my hand for that, that’s my mental preparation.”

What does the future hold for you when you stop driving?“I really like the racing atmosphere and the experience I am building. It’s so unique to do this. If you have motorsport in your blood then you probably want to stay around so I will probably stay around.”

