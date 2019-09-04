WTCR Fast Five with Tom Coronel

Representing Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Dutchman Tom Coronel will be one of the most experienced drivers on the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID at WTCR Race of China next week.

In today’sWTCR Fast Fivethe multiple race- and title-winning driver talks tracks, podiums and numbers.



There are already 10 great venues on the WTCR / OSCARO schedule but if you got the chance to add one more, what would it be?“Sonoma! The track was very challenging when we raced there in the WTCC, but it was good overtaking and very technical. And the scenery around is mega!”



Who would join you on a fantasy podium if you could pick two drivers from any era, any category?“I have been since 2001 in this type of series so it’s a difficult one because I know so many guys. But I would go for Jörg Müller and Duncan Huisman. They were my racing mates when we were driving in the BMW in ETCC and WTCC times, it was great racing.”



Do you follow a special pre-race routine?“I send Pauline, my daughter and my son a kiss by WhatsApp. And I say: ‘See you after the finish’.”



Why do you run with the number 50 on your CUPRA TCR?“We had to choose a number together with the design, character and personality and I went for the Showman idea because I was announced by Eurosport as the Showman in the video when the WTCC went to WTCR. At the same time DHL now exists for 50 years so it was a nice thing to do for them and good for my marketing style!”



Have you considered what you’ll do when you stop racing?“Then I’m dead! I will never stop! That’s it, there will be nothing more to live for!”

